Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys 987 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after purchasing an additional 839,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,996 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $377,862.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,452.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.97. 10,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average is $133.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.