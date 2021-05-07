Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $548.58. 398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.53 and a 52 week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,267 shares of company stock worth $11,914,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

