Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.65. 16,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average is $157.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

