Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Belden stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Belden has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Belden by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Belden by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Belden by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

