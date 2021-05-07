BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BellRing Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.54 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.