Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 41,666 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,647,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $144.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXG. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

