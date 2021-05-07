Berenberg Bank Boosts Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,180

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,628.67 ($47.41).

Get Bellway alerts:

BWY stock opened at GBX 3,660 ($47.82) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,556.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,057.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.