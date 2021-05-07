Berenberg Bank Cuts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 915

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 908.63 ($11.87).

LON LRE opened at GBX 705.50 ($9.22) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 659.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 685.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 591.50 ($7.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

