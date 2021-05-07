Berenberg Bank Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $350.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $311.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,266 shares of company stock valued at $42,499,757. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,020,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.