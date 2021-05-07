Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restore (LON:RST)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 359.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a market capitalization of £509.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,990.90.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

