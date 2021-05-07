Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

DNHBY stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

