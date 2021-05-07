Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.34

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.34 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 251,139 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £78.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

