Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $80.00. The company traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $66.59, with a volume of 5969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.07.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

