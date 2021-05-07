Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) PT Set at €58.00 by Warburg Research

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) received a €58.00 ($68.24) target price from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.70 ($44.35).

Shares of BDT stock opened at €47.05 ($55.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $477.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is €47.22 and its 200 day moving average is €42.55. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a one year high of €55.40 ($65.18).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

