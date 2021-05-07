Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $119.04, but opened at $110.97. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 81,172 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.44.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -264.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

