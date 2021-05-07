BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 582.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $389.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.60.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

