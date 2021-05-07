Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) PT Raised to $26.00 at Lake Street Capital

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $345,299.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,658 shares of company stock worth $2,702,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

