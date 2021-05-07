Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $130.33, but opened at $153.80. Bill.com shares last traded at $152.49, with a volume of 28,734 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. Insiders sold 149,057 shares of company stock valued at $24,781,275 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion and a PE ratio of -287.15.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.