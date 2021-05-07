Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after buying an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO stock opened at $602.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.43 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $601.89 and a 200-day moving average of $591.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.