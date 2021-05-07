Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $15.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $426.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,526. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $444.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

