Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $16,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.20.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $410.98 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

