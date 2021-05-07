BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

BDSI stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 696,022 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,019,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 44,644 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

