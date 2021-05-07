BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after acquiring an additional 472,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMRN opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,308,970. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

