BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $168.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average of $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

