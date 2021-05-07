Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Black Knight updated its FY21 guidance to $2.16-2.24 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.160-2.240 EPS.

BKI stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

