BlackCoin (BLK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 75.1% against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00045517 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001421 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,644,732 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

