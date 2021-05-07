BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.5 million to $101.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.38 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

BlackLine stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.12.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BL. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.45.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362 over the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

