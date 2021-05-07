BlackLine Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,377 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,867% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,362. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

