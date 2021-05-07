BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,697,000.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

