BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniVest Fund accounts for about 1.6% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC owned 0.45% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MVF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,469. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

