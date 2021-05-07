Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

