BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,135. The firm has a market cap of $838.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $473,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $266,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 50,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

