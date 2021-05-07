BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. 5,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $834.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $15.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

