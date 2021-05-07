BLOC.MONEY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,796.00 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $419,860.69 and approximately $5,796.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00063163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.50 or 0.00793071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,029.02 or 0.08932579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY (CRYPTO:BLOC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

