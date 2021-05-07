Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%.

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Huebner purchased 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,638.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,370.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

