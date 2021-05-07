BMO Capital Markets Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $38.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.71.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $29.97.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

