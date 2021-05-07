BMO Capital Markets Increases Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $63.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,038.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,837 shares of company stock worth $61,933,661. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at $2,655,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.