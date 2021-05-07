BMO Capital Markets Increases Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$130.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.17.

TSE TRI opened at C$116.51 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$89.89 and a 12 month high of C$122.03. The stock has a market cap of C$57.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$17,004.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

