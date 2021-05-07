BMO Capital Markets Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $90.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $83.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

