BMO Capital Markets Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$40.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.43.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$37.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$38.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.49%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.