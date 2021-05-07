Bob D. Brown Sells 8,312 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $251,687.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $903,222.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DRNA stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

