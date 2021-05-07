Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $750.60

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 750.60 ($9.81) and traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.35). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 201,800 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 633 ($8.27).

Get Bodycote alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 818.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 750.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3,950.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 96.50%.

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.