BOLT (BOLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.52 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $337,005.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00083954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.00798812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,062.00 or 0.08833539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

