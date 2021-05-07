Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCEI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $773.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 243,796 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 906.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

