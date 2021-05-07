Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares were up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11. Approximately 12,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 370,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $790.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.