Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 271,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFM traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.