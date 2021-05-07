Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boralex from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boralex from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS BRLXF traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.22. 1,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. Boralex has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

