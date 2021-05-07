Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRLXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boralex from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of BRLXF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527. Boralex has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

