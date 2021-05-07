Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $66,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,976,000 after buying an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.