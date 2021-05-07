Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE:BAK opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.